TN audit affirms Memphis legally removed Confederate monuments

A state organization determined City of Memphis did not break the law when it sold city parks to get rid of Confederate monuments.

Tennessee Comptroller's Office reviewed Memphis' December sale of Health Sciences Park and Memphis Park at the request of multiple Republican state lawmakers.

The city sold the parks to Memphis Greenspace Inc. for much less than market value. The sale was a coordinated movement to legally remove monuments of Confederate leaders Jefferson Davis and Nathan Bedford Forrest.

After buying the parks, Memphis Greenspace promptly removed the statues.

The Comptroller's Office looked into if Memphis leaders properly notified the public of its meetings and agendas and if they had the right to sell the parks for only $1,000.

Comptroller agents determined that in both cases, Memphis leaders followed the letter of the law.

"The state audit reinforced what we have stated all along--the sale of the parks and statues was proper and legal," Memphis Chief Legal Officer Bruce McMullen said.

However, Comptroller agents did determine that the city did not require Memphis Greenspace to submit an application designed to make sure groups purchasing property from the city had the financial stability to maintain the property. City of Memphis said it met directly with Memphis Greenspace to make sure the group could financially maintain the parks. City leaders also submitted evidence that it had met directly with multiple groups (instead of having them submit an application) in prior instances where the city sold property.

Memphis' Confederate monuments remain part of a lawsuit to determine if they remain public property under the Tennessee Heritage Protection Act or if Memphis Greenspace now owns them.

The Comptroller's Office full review can be seen below:

