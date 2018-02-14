2 arrests made in murder of Memphis rapper Dirty Mike

A man and woman have been arrested and indicted for killing Memphis rapper Dirty Mike in 2010.

Michael Goins (AKA Dirty Mike) was shot and killed while sleeping on his couch in July 2010 on Parkland Road.

The murder case of Dirty Mike nearly came to a close in 2012 as charges were pending, but the case again went cold.

Brandon Hodges, 32, and Jacqueline Flowers, 33, were arrested and indicted in February 2018. They face charges of first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, and especially aggravated burglary.

Dirty Mike, 28, was an up-and-coming Memphis rapper who had just signed a recording deal with local label "Money By Da Pound” when he was murdered.

His skills earned him the tile of Freestyle King of Memphis.

Goins' family and friends said in 2012 that they believed Dirty Mike's success put a target on his back.

"There's rivalry in every city, but in Memphis there's a lot of hatred towards people that come up," Goins' ex-girlfriend Candace Fuqua said.

Goins left behind two children, who were 8 years old and 19 months old at the time of his death.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.