Memphis floral shop delivers 25K flowers on Valentine's Day

Prepping roses on Valentine's Day is what some consider the Super Bowl in the flower business

"We have 5 tractor trailers that are refrigerated out back full of flowers," Michael Pugh, owner of Pugh's Flowers, said.

Pugh says his business is on a mission of love and is set to deliver 25,000 flowers on this day all across Memphis and the Mid-South.

They have an army of people to make it all happen.

"We've got approximately 120 temporary drivers that are out in the city delivering flowers all over," Pugh said.

The National retail federation estimates 2 billion dollars worth of flowers will be sold during the week of Valentine's Day with men buying more than 60 percent of them.

The gift of red roses is a popular one.

"A lot of times men don't make their decisions like women do so they are coming in hesitating mulling trying to decide so we try to help them along just a little bit," Pugh's Flowers worker, Connie Harris said.

