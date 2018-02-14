Students pamper cancer patients for Valentine's Day

Students at Trezevant Career Technology Center rolled out the red carpet for their Pamper Me Pink event on Valentine's Day.

Guests were greeted with roses and escorted down the hallways for a day of relaxation.

"We want to show cancer patients and cancer survivors how much we love them," Principal Eleanor Thomas said.

Perry Dawson is a teacher at the center but has been away as he battles prostate cancer.

"You don't know what you got until you are taken away from it," Dawson said.

He also said his visit back to the school is a celebration of love and life.

"It's about going through, seeing, believing, and then understanding," Dawson said.

Both men and women were treated with manicures, pedicures, facials, and full salon and barber services.

Culinary students even prepared lunch complete with a chocolate fountain.

"They are doing a good job and I'm appreciating it," Dorothy Williams said.

Williams has never had cancer but said she showed up to encourage students.

"It's just nice to see them doing something constructive," Williams said.

Thomas agrees.

"This is an opportunity for them to use their skills to serve others," Thomas said.

That's exactly what 10th grader Romal Webb said he plans to do.

"I would like to go to college, finish out my barber career so I can come back here and train the younger students that we have," Webb said.

Other students said it's about creating a stress-free environment for so many of their customers who have battled through tough times.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.