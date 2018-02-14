Opioid task force suggests plan utilizing former addicts to fight ongoing epidemic

Two people were killed and another injured after an 18-wheeler crushed a car Tuesday morning.More >>
Shelby County Commissioners unveiled new tactics in the fight against opioid abuse.More >>
Students at Trezevant Career Technology Center rolled out the red carpet for their Pamper Me Pink event on Valentine's Day.More >>
A state organization determined City of Memphis did not break the law when it sold city parks to get rid of Confederate monuments.More >>
A man and woman have been arrested and indicted for killing Memphis rapper Dirty Mike in 2010.More >>
Multiple people are dead, several injured and one in custody in Parkland, Florida school shooting.More >>
Investigators say they are searching for a person of interest in connection to the disappearance of a Johns Island toddler and a home invasion that injured her mother.More >>
The shooting in Las Vegas is the deadliest mass shooting by a single gunman in U.S. history.More >>
Mardi Gras came to a violent end in New Orleans after three separate shootings that left five people wounded and three dead. MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch this report live on Morning Edition New Orleans police were investigating separate fatal shootings Fat Tuesday near the parade route. The first incident happened at about 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Union and Carondelet streets. Police Commander Paul Noel said a fight broke out among a group of peop...More >>
President Donald Trump wants to replace part of the federal food stamp program with boxes of food delivered to your front door.More >>
The woman killed in a double shooting in Jefferson Davis County early Wednesday morning has been identified.More >>
Haas was the passenger in a Ferrari that collided with a BMW. Wilson was sideswiped in the accident.More >>
Passengers on board a flight from San Francisco to Honolulu got quite a scare Tuesday when an engine covering apparently came off mid-flight.More >>
