Fingerprints lead to arrest in 2016 burglaries

A man was booked into jail on Valentine's Day for a pair of crimes committed in September 2016.

Andre Terrell Valentine is behind bars after a 16-month investigation.

Memphis Police Department matched fingerprints found inside a stolen truck to Valentine.

Investigators said Valentine stole $30,000 worth of property (including two vehicles) from a business in South Memphis on September 18, 2016.

Fourteen days later, Valentine tried to break into a Dollar Tree on Lamar Avenue. He dropped a set of keys while trying to get into the store.

Those keys led investigators to a truck that had been stolen in the Sept. 18 burglary.

Inside the truck, investigators found Valentine's fingerprints.

Sixteen months later, Valentine was booked into 201 Poplar.

