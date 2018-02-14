Woman arrested after over 1,000 prescription pills, cash found at home

A 75-year-old woman was arrested on six different drug-related charges for selling prescription pills in Parsons, TN, according to Decatur County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrested Betty Jean Jordan after a search warrant was executed at her home.

Authorities found more than 1,000 prescription pills, including Morphine, Oxycodone, and Xanax, and more than $12,000 in cash and assets at the home.

Jordan is charged with three counts of drug manufacturing/delivery/sale/possession, two counts of possession of a legend drug (meaning the drug is approved by the FDA) with intent to distribute, one count of possession a legend drug, and one count of evading arrest.

She was released on $50,000 bond.

Decatur County Sheriff's Office said the investigation remains open and more arrests are expected to follow.

