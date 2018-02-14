Report: Bob Corker considering delaying retirement

Tennessee Senator Bob Corker is making headlines around the country as reports surface at the U.S. Capitol and in Tennessee that he might skip retirement to stay in office.

Politico reported Sen. Corker is flirting with the idea of postponing his retirement.

In September, Corker announced he'd not be running for re-election.

But pressure from fellow Republicans--who are fearful of losing another seat to Democrats--is fueling an already must-watch race.

The reports of a potential run for office comes as concern that the Republican leading candidate, Rep. Marsha Blackburn, might lose the Tennessee Senate seat to a Democrat.

A recent poll conducted by Glen Bolger of Public Opinion Strategies shows former Tennessee Governor Phil Bredesen up 47 to 45 over Blackburn.

Politico reports the retiring senator "is 'listening' to Republicans urging him to run for re-election."

"The biggest hurdle that Corker has to overcome is this feud he had with President Trump. And President Trump is still popular in the state of Tennessee and he's still popular especially in a Republican primary," political analyst Steven Reid said.

Reid sees Corker's recent moves --toning down his rhetoric--as extending an olive branch to President Trump.

Just a few months ago, Corker made headlines calling the White House an "Adult Day Care" and saying Trump was setting the United States on the "path to World War III."

"There will have to be some kind of detente between he and the president, I think, for him to be able to enter into this race and be viable," Reid said.

But Corker's camp remained quiet on Wednesday when WMC Action News 5 questioned them about the Senator re-entering the race.

Republican front-runner Marsha Blackburn's campaign released the following statement:

"Our campaign is running full speed ahead, we are running to win and Marsha is the only true conservative in the race that can beat Phil Bredesen and ensure President Trump has a reliable vote in US senate."

A spokesman for Blackburn also said, "Anyone who thinks Marsha Blackburn can't win a general election is just a plain sexist pig."

As for Corker, it could be several weeks before we know if he will be delaying retirement for another round in Washington.

