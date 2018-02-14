More than 2K without power in Southeast Memphis - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

More than 2K without power in Southeast Memphis

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MLGW's Outage Map as of 8:20 p.m. (Source: MLGW) MLGW's Outage Map as of 8:20 p.m. (Source: MLGW)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

More than 2,000 people are without power Wednesday night. 

The areas affected are mostly in the Southeastern part of Memphis, according to MLGW's Outage Map

Officials said Substation 25 is out, and they have not discovered the cause of the outage yet. 

As many as 14,000 people were without power at one point Wednesday night.

MLGW initially said power would be restored by about 10:30 p.m. but now said there is no estimated time of restoration. 

