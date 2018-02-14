More than 2K without power in Southeast Memphis

More than 2,000 people are without power Wednesday night.

The areas affected are mostly in the Southeastern part of Memphis, according to MLGW's Outage Map.

Officials said Substation 25 is out, and they have not discovered the cause of the outage yet.

As many as 14,000 people were without power at one point Wednesday night.

MLGW initially said power would be restored by about 10:30 p.m. but now said there is no estimated time of restoration.

You cannot report an outage via social media. Call 544-6500 to report. Call 528-4465 to report downed lines, gas leaks, indoor water leaks. Apps: https://t.co/3wiAeKeTXL & https://t.co/ATvXnv3BxU Outage Map: https://t.co/RNUN83A6J9 — MLGW (@MLGW) February 15, 2018

