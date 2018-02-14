Raccoon causes power outage in Southeast Memphis

As many as 14,000 people were without power at one point Wednesday night.

MLGW said a raccoon caused the outage.

The areas affected are mostly in the Southeastern part of Memphis, according to MLGW's Outage Map.

You cannot report an outage via social media. Call 544-6500 to report. Call 528-4465 to report downed lines, gas leaks, indoor water leaks. Apps: https://t.co/3wiAeKeTXL & https://t.co/ATvXnv3BxU Outage Map: https://t.co/RNUN83A6J9 — MLGW (@MLGW) February 15, 2018

