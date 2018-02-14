Raccoon causes power outage in Southeast Memphis - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Raccoon causes power outage in Southeast Memphis

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

As many as 14,000 people were without power at one point Wednesday night.

MLGW said a raccoon caused the outage. 

The areas affected are mostly in the Southeastern part of Memphis, according to MLGW's Outage Map

