2 indicted in Memphis rapper Dirty Mike's murder

A man and woman have been arrested and indicted for killing Memphis rapper Dirty Mike in 2010.

Michael Goins (AKA Dirty Mike) was shot and killed while sleeping on his couch in July 2010 on Parkland Road.

The murder case of Dirty Mike nearly came to a close in 2012 as charges were pending, but the case again went cold.

Brandon Hodges, 32, and Jacqueline Flemmons, 33, were arrested and indicted in February 2018. They face charges of first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, and especially aggravated burglary.

"I wanted them to have justice, It's more so for the children it's not for me," said Candace Fuqua, the mother of Goins' child.

Fuqua said Hodges was a close friend of Goins’ and even served as a pallbearer in his funeral.

"This was a friend, a best friend. Mike put best in front of his name," said Fuqua.

Back in July, Hodges posted to a video to Facebook of him rapping about the night Goins was killed.

WMC5 did a special report on this case in 2012. At the time, investigators looked into Hodges and Flemmons, but the pair was never formally accused.

Dirty Mike, 28, was an up-and-coming Memphis rapper who had just signed a recording deal with local label "Money By Da Pound” when he was murdered.

His skills earned him the title of Freestyle King of Memphis.

Now as those closest to Goins move toward justice, they are hoping questions will be answered.

"I just want to know what pushed that friendship to the level that it went," said Fuqua.

Goins left behind two children, who were 8 years old and 19 months old at the time of his death.

