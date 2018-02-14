Church shows appreciation for police officers

Memphis police officers had a chance to get out of the rain and enjoy a meal thanks to a church’s generosity.

Cornerstone Church of God hosted a "Cop Stop" in the Nutbush area.

The congregation has been welcoming first responders two times a month for the last three months, and they hope it encourages other neighborhoods to embrace the idea.

“What we're doing here today is letting our first responders, including our Memphis finest police officers, know that we care about them and we recognize and realize their job is difficult,” Head Pastor Harry Camp said. “Let them know that there are people in the community that do care about them and we've got their back!”

All first responders are welcome at "Cop Stop" nights to share food and fellowship.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.