Large pothole damages multiple vehicles

A lot of people spent their Valentine’s night waiting for a tow truck after a series of potholes opened up in Southeast Shelby County.

One of the worst stretches was along Crumpler Road near Holmes and had viewers calling the WMC Action News 5 newsroom.

Shelby County crews have now put up a barricade and sign that says "water over road," where the pothole is on Crumpler near Holmes.

At one point Wednesday night, Crumpler was lined with almost 20 cars that had flat tires from the pothole.

"My husband was talking me out of Valentine's dinner,” Melody Johnson said. “We coming down Crumpler and we hit a big hole. It's a two-lane and you can't jump to the other side."

Valentine's dinner was no more as the Johnsons waited for a tow truck, both tires on the driver's side flattened by a pothole.

Drivers on the two-lane road had to move over into the other lane to avoid it but you couldn't do that if there was traffic on the other lane.

The sheriff's office said almost 20 drivers had their tires damaged--like Antoine Butler who has two flat tires on his passenger side.

"It gave me a real loud boom and I knew something was wrong at the time," Butler said.

The pothole is big and hard to see because it is filled with water.

"Something needs to be done about it because we can't be paying taxpayer money for our streets to be like this,” Ronnie Johnson said.

Butler worries about paying for his damage.

"Hurt bad, I just hope someone else pays for it other than me,” Butler said.

The county said this pothole will be repaired as soon as possible depending on the weather.

If you want to file a claim, you should call the Shelby County Attorney’s office at 901-222-2100 and a decision will be made on whether your claim will be paid.

