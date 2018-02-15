Brewton gets start, helps Tigers win at SMU

It was the Injury Bug Bowl for the Memphis Tigers and SMU Mustangs Wednesday night in Dallas

SMU entered without its leading scorer Shake Milton, and just about everybody else. The Tigers were also without their leading scorer Jeremiah Martin after he re-injured his hip.

Kareem Brewton got the start for Martin, who missed the first game of his career due to injury, and got the job done.

Mike Parks lead the Tigers with 17 points and 4 rebounds. Reynere Thornton came off the oak to contribute 12 points and 9 boards.

But, Brewton was the man for Memphis. The former JUCO All-American with 16 points, 5 Rebounds and 6 assists.

Tigers Finally win at SMU, final score 70-67.

The U of M, now 15-11, 6-7 in the AAC, next play at Tulane on Saturday afternoon 2 p.m. in New Orleans.

