Volunteers needed for this year's Memphis in May events

Nearly 90,000 people attended Beale Street Music Festival in 2017, and organizers are expecting another successful weekend this year.

The lineup for the music festival will be announced next week ahead of the three may festival from May 4-6.

The lineup, expected Wednesday, is one they said will have something for everyone.

"Our lineup is always so eclectic and this year is no exception," Robert Griffin said. "It runs the gamut. I would say it is very similar to last year's lineup. You'll see the same type of artists but completely different than the last couple of years."

This year, the Czech Republic is the honored country. You can expect lots of food and music prepared by chefs from the Czech Republic during cultural week.

There is also an exchange program with high school students from the Czech Republic coming to Memphis and Memphis-area students going there for two weeks.

"We send about a dozen students from the Memphis area to whatever that year's honored country is and likewise bring about a dozen students from that country to Memphis to study at a local school," Griffin said.

Thursday night, a volunteer expo will be held from 5-7 at the Memphis Botanic Garden. Organizers are looking for anyone who wants to help be a part of the celebration.

Last year, they had more than a thousand volunteers sign up.

"Sign up for the many opportunities that we have for volunteers to get involved in the Memphis in May event," Griffin said. "Whether it's Beale Street Music Festival, the World Championship BBQ Cooking Contest, our International Week with the many shows and exhibits that are involved with that, 901 Fest and the Great American River Run."

Some of the jobs include artist hospitality, transportation, greeters at the gates, and helping with recycling efforts.

To purchase your tickets to the Memphis in May festivities, click here.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.