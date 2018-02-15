Family dog returned after accident on I-40 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Family dog returned after accident on I-40

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: MPD) (Source: MPD)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A Memphis family is reunited with their dog after the pet ran off following a crash on Interstate 40.

Police said the dog's owners were on I-40 when they changed lanes and hit the barrels at the entrance to one of the flyover ramps Wednesday. 

The car spun around and hit five other vehicles.

No one was seriously injured in the accident, but the family's dog, Ginger, ran off during the crash.

Police received a call about the lost pup Sunday morning. She is now back with her family.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

