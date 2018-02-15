Man admits to raping baby after cell phone video of assault found

A Memphis man is in jail, accused of raping a child.

A woman told police in October that her 9-month-old child was molested after she found a video on a cell phone and identified the victim has her daughter.

The woman identified the man through the Facebook name "Zay."

Investigators later determined "Zay" to be Isiah Hayes, the man in the videos.

Hayes was arrested and admitted to raping the baby.

He is charged with aggravated rape of a child and especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

