Batesville man shows how textbooks can save a life during a shooting

A Facebook user caught the eye of tens of thousands of people after his video demonstrating how textbooks could save someone's life during a shooting.

Rickey Red of Batesville, Mississippi, posted two videos in which he fired guns at a backpack full of textbooks.

In both instances, the bullets failed to penetrate through several textbooks and through the backpack.

Red said he decided to make the videos public after making them to educate his children.

He said the videos demonstrate how someone can use resources to protect themselves in case of an emergency.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.