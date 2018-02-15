MEM introduces designated spots for Uber, Lyft drivers

Memphis International Airport is designating specific areas for people who need a ride with Uber or Lyft.

On March 1, pickup areas outside of A, B, and C ticketing lobby exits will be designated for Uber or Lyft drivers.

MEM hopes the change reduces traffic congestion at the baggage level. The spots will allow drivers to drop off and pick up at the same time.

“This change will result in a more convenient process for passengers doing business with Uber and Lyft,” said Scott Brockman, President and CEO of the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority. “We will continue to work with all of our ground transportation partners to enhance this part of the travel experience.”

