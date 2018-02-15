St. Jude named one of best companies to work for

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital was named one of Fortune Magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For for 2018.

It's the 8th straight year the Memphis hospital has made the list.

According to Fortune, 93 percent of St. Jude Employees call it a great place to work, while 98 percent have pride in the work they do.

St. Jude employees over 4,300 people at their Memphis campus.

This year's number one company is Salesforce. Click here to check out the full list.

