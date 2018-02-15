South Memphis teens organize community bike ride

A group of teens in South Memphis are inviting people to participate in a bike ride through their neighborhood.

The Big Jump Teen Ambassadors are organizing a free community ride Saturday, March 24 from 2-4 p.m.

The South Memphis Glide Ride will take scenic views through South Memphis and demonstrate how improving bicycle facilities and connectivity in South Memphis will improve the neighborhood.

The Big Jump Teen Ambassadors are a group of 10 teenagers who live and attend school in the South Memphis neighborhood. These teenagers have volunteered their time to learn how to advance their community through The Big Jump Project.

The Big Jump Project is a national initiative provided by a People for Bikes grant, designed to help 10 cities radically re-imagine their bicycling infrastructure while, at the same time, helping to propel communities nationwide into a better future for bicycling. The goal is also to validate a core concept: that if a city does all the right things, more people will ride and the community will be a better place to live, work and play.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.