Black Panther author originally from Mid-South

A Mid-South native wrote the official Marvel Universe Black Panther novel--Black Panther: Who Is The Black Panther?

Jesse Holland grew up in Holly springs, Mississippi, and graduated from Ole Miss.

Now, he's a journalist for The Associated Press and an author.

Marvell approached him to write a Black Panther novel to go with the Black Panther movie that debuts February 15.

Holland, who had been a comic book fan since he was a young boy, was very excited to accept the challenge.

WMC Action News 5's Kontji Anthony is speaking with Holland about his book and the highly anticipated Black Panther movie.

