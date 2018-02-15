2 shot on I-40, interstate shut down

Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting on I-40 near North Hollywood Street.

Two men were shot and taken to Regional Medical Center. One is in critical condition and the other is non-critical.

Parts of I-40 westbound near Chelsea Avenue were shut down by MPD.

Police said the suspect and victim know each other.

The suspects were possibly in a white Nissan Maxima.

WMC Action News 5 will provide more details on this as it becomes available.

Anyone with information in this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.