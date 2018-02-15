Hippo, hippo, hooray! It’s National Hippo Day

Binti and Winnie at the Memphis Zoo (Source: WMC Action News 5)

It’s National Hippo Day, and hippos are being celebrated across the nation!

"Hippopotamus" is is a Greek name meaning “river horse,” which is fitting since hippos spend most of their time in shallow bodies of water in Central Africa.

They can also weigh between 5,000 to 8,000 pounds, according to the Memphis Zoo.

The Zoo currently has four hippos – a male Uzazi, two females Splish and Binti, and female baby Winnie.

The zoo opened in 1906 and since that time has bred hippos.

“Here at the Memphis Zoo, we've had hippos for over 100 years,” Memphis Zoo employee Rebecca Koller said. “We actually started breeding them way back then, and from that original lineage, we still have one hippo here. Her name is Splish.”

Splish is around 28 years old.

One of Memphis’ previous hippos was a male named Adonis, who sired 25 calves during his time in Memphis, dubbing Memphis the “Hippo Capital of the World.”

Winnie the baby hippo will soon celebrate her first birthday on March 23.

