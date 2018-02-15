Former Ole Miss student gets death penalty

A former Ole Miss student has been sentenced to death in the murder of an Ole Miss graduate student.

Steven Wilbanks was found guilty this week in the 2013 murder of Zach McClendon, according to the Oxford Eagle.

McClendon, who was Wilbanks' neighbor, was shot in the back of the head while he was doing dishes in his apartment.

Two other men also pleaded guilty in the murder.

