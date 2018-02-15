Former Ole Miss student gets death penalty

Some Mid-Southerners are taking a stand against gun violence after Wednesday’s school shooting in Florida.More >>
Some Memphians brought their demands directly to the Tennessee Valley Authority's doorstep.More >>
President Donald Trump suggested 19-year-old suspected shooter Nikolas Cruz’s mental illness led him to unleash a murderous attack with an assault rifle.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers--both Republicans and Democrats--spoke out after Wednesday's mass shooting in Florida.More >>
It’s National Hippo Day, and hippos are being celebrated across the nation!More >>
Nikolas Cruz, the suspect in the fatal shootings of 17 students at a Florida high school, has confessed to the killings.More >>
Andrew Pollack continually called his daughter's phone, but it just rang and rang.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
A football coach who also worked as a security guard is among the dead in a school shooting that claimed 17 lives in Parkland, Florida.More >>
A Broome High School student was arrested after a threat was made via social media, a school district spokesperson said Thursday.More >>
If found guilty, the man faces up to 25 years in prison.More >>
An analysis based on federal data shows disparities persist in America's cities.More >>
The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.More >>
