Man arrested after slamming dog to death, placing dog on charcoal grill

A Memphis man was arrested after slamming a small white dog on concrete multiple times and putting the dead dog on a charcoal grill, according to the affidavit.

The incident happened Wednesday morning around 9:50 on Billion Road near Old Cuba Benjestown Road.

A neighbor called police and said she witnessed Jesse Sprouse, 34, slam his small white dog on concrete multiple times.

About 10 minutes before the neighbor saw Sprouse abusing the dog, she said she saw him hang a leash from her carport.

When officers arrived at Sprouse's house, he was in his backyard placing the dead dog on a charcoal grill.

Officers took Sprouse into custody at that time.

The dead dog was released to Sprouse's father who lives with Sprouse.

Sprouse is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.