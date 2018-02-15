DeSoto County Schools investigating shooting threat

FBI investigators are urging people to say something if they see something after Wednesday’s deadly school shooting in Florida.

That is what one person did in North Mississippi on Thursday about a school threat.

The threat is directed at Center Hill Middle School. It came in an email, claiming a credible source said there will be a shooting Friday afternoon when classes let out.

WMC confirmed with DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco that the threat is being investigated.

Most of the parents in line to pick up their children said they are aware of the threat because they got an email from DeSoto County Schools on Wednesday, alerting them to the threat.

The email also said law enforcement had been notified and investigators could not substantiate the threat, so regular school activities should go on.

Extra patrols and security will be stationed at Center Hill Middle as a precaution.

WMC talked with parents who said they are frightened, and one parent said this is not the first threat at the school.

WMC’s Janice Broach will have what the parents had to say tonight at 10 p.m. after the Olympics.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.