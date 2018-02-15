2 people survive rollover crash near Halls, TN

Two people survived a rollover crash on Highway 51 near Halls, Tennessee.

The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. Thursday, according to The Lauderdale Voice.

The van veered off the left side of the road and then overcorrected to the right. The van started flipping after the overcorrection.

The van came to a stop upside-down in a ditch next to the highway

A woman and man crawled out of the overturned van. They walked away from the crash without any serious injuries.

