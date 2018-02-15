Memphis group protests high utility costs at TVA board meeting

Some Memphians brought their demands directly to the Tennessee Valley Authority's doorstep.

The group met up Thursday morning to travel to Chattanooga to make their voices heard at the TVA's board meeting.

Their main concern is the high cost of utilities, specifically in Memphis.

They said their utility payments are nearly as much as their house or apartment payments in some cases.

“A lot of times, your utility, it's comparable to your other cost of living but you've got to have services so you're kind of caught in a no-catch situation,” Evelyn Taylor said.

Participants said their main goal was to get the board to "pay attention to the voice of the everyday people."

TVA has said recently residential rates are lower than 70 percent of competitors.

