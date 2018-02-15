Mid-South group protests gun violence after school shooting

Some Mid-Southerners are taking a stand against gun violence after Wednesday’s school shooting in Florida.

Crowds gathered near the corner of Poplar Avenue and East Parkway.

The group “Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America” said they have a simple message: they want to end the gun violence.

They work to fight this issue every day but this protest is in response to the most recent deadly school shooting.

“We're out here because we believe that 96 Americans dying every day of gun violence is not acceptable,” member Kathryn McRitchie said. “We're here to say enough is enough, we think you can support the 2nd amendment while also having reasonable limits on where guns are in public places and who has access to them.”

The group is also planning to send busloads of activists to Nashville on March 7 for Gun Advocacy Day.

