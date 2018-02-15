Police ask for tips in veteran’s murder on Thanksgiving Day

Memphis Police Department needs your help finding who killed a veteran in his own home.

Nearly four months after the crime, the trail seems to have gone cold.

Police said they believe the crime may have started with a robbery but ended in murder inside a home on Cochese Road.

The criminals took advantage of a veteran who was vulnerable and weak after battling prostate cancer.

Thanksgiving Day, Robert Wong stayed home while his family went out for their Thanksgiving tradition, eating at a Chinese restaurant.

“’Just bring me back my favorite,’ is what he told them when he left,” Major Lambert Ross said. “That was the last thing he said.”

Wong's family returned home from the meal and found Wong lying on the floor, shot several times. His van was missing from the driveway.

“It's really sad how this all happened,” his brother Ron said.

Robert served in the Air Force and the Tennessee Air National Guard. He finished his last round of chemotherapy days before his death.

What Ron misses most is watching sports with Robert.

“I really miss those moments now,” Ron said. “That's when it really hits home.”

Wong's van was found two days later on Crepe Myrtle. After that, the case went cold.

“We have looked at everything,” Maj. Ross said.

MPD said they need help.

“To this day we have received one tip,” Maj. Ross said. “One.”

The family wants to see those responsible arrested.

“To not only bring closure to our family but also to have one less criminal on the street,” Ron said.

Thursday, MPD had an unusual and unexpected message to the person who may have been driving Wong's stolen van when it was dumped.

“We know that vehicles get passed from person to person when it's stolen,” Ron said. “Whoever was driving that van, if you're not the person responsible for taking that van and for the murder of Mr. Wong, we're asking you anonymously give us a call. Please, help us help this family.”

MPD said no matter how small you think your tip may be, it could help put together a larger puzzle. To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

