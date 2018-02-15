MPD searching for man accused of child rape and pornography

Memphis Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a rape suspect.

MPD said 21-year-old Daireus Jumare Ice is a suspect in an investigation regarding the production of child pornography and rape of a child.

Ice is described as a man with a medium complexion, medium build, and a low haircut. He stands 6 feet tall and weighs 185 pounds.

He drives a 2000 Ford Explorer red in color with four doors, TN tag G90005P.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

