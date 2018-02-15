Man wanted by MPD for double shooting that killed 1

Two people were shot and one was killed while inside their vehicle, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened on Elvis Presley Boulevard near the intersection of East Alcy Road around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said a man, who had been shot, flagged officers down. There was a woman in the car with the man who had been shot and killed.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said Hakeem Jaheim Zeb, 21, was the gunman who killed the woman and shot the man.

Zeb remains at large and has an active warrant for this homicide.

If you have any information about Zeb's whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

