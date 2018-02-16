Mid-South school reacting to shooting in Florida, Rain on the way, Mid-South native help bring Black Panther to the big screen

Happy Friday morning!

Here are some of the stories we're following this morning:

Schools in the Mid-South are reacting to the school shooting in Florida. This week we were made aware of a school shooting threat at a middle school in DeSoto County, Mississippi. We also have more information about how Shelby County Schools is handling shooting threats. Details this morning on #WMC5.

Don't forget we'll check back in with Jay Gray live from South Korea again this morning to give us a live report.

We'll tell you about a job fair at the Memphis Zoo this morning.

You can get the flu shot for free today. All Tennessee county health departments are holding Flu Shot Friday clinics.

A former Ole Miss student has been sentenced to death in the murder of an Ole Miss grad student. Steven Wilbanks was found guilty this week in the 2013 murder, according to the Oxford Eagle. We'll explain the conclusion to the case this morning.

A Mid-South native is among those to thank for bringing "Black Panther" to the big screen. Author Jesse J. Holland is the man behind the novel. He was was born in Holly Springs, Mississippi, but moved to Memphis and grew up in Orange Mound. Hear from him this morning.

Weather:

Rain moves in early part of this morning...Temps fall into 40s.. Windy and more rain tonight...Details on the day and week ahead on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away.

Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com:

DeSoto County Schools investigating shooting threat

Parents and students text, tweet and say goodbye during Florida shooting

Mother gives update on woman who gouged out eyes

Batesville man shows how textbooks can save a life during a shooting

Black Panther author grew up in Memphis

Join us on this Friday we are live with all of your news weather and traffic on WMC Action News 5 from 4:30-7am.

Andrew Douglas

Anchor