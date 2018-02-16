Mid-South school reacting to shooting in Florida, Rain on the way, Mid-South native help bring Black Panther to the big screen

Happy Friday morning!
Here are some of the stories we're following this morning:
Schools in the Mid-South are reacting to the school shooting in Florida. This week we were made aware of a school shooting threat at a middle school in DeSoto County, Mississippi. We also have more information about how Shelby County Schools is handling shooting threats. Details this morning on #WMC5.
Don't forget we'll check back in with Jay Gray live from South Korea again this morning to give us a live report.
We'll tell you about a job fair at the Memphis Zoo this morning.
You can get the flu shot for free today. All Tennessee county health departments are holding Flu Shot Friday clinics.
A former Ole Miss student has been sentenced to death in the murder of an Ole Miss grad student. Steven Wilbanks was found guilty this week in the 2013 murder, according to the Oxford Eagle. We'll explain the conclusion to the case this morning.
A Mid-South native is among those to thank for bringing "Black Panther" to the big screen. Author Jesse J. Holland is the man behind the novel. He was was born in Holly Springs, Mississippi, but moved to Memphis and grew up in Orange Mound. Hear from him this morning.
Weather:
Rain moves in early part of this morning...Temps fall into 40s.. Windy and more rain tonight...Details on the day and week ahead on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away.
Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com:
DeSoto County Schools investigating shooting threat
Parents and students text, tweet and say goodbye during Florida shooting
Mother gives update on woman who gouged out eyes
Batesville man shows how textbooks can save a life during a shooting
Black Panther author grew up in Memphis
Join us on this Friday we are live with all of your news weather and traffic on WMC Action News 5 from 4:30-7am.
Andrew Douglas
Anchor
Longtime former WMC reporter/anchor Ben Watson suffered a massive heart attack in Memphis last Wednesday night, February 7.More >>
Longtime former WMC reporter/anchor Ben Watson suffered a massive heart attack in Memphis last Wednesday night, February 7.More >>
Two people were shot and one was killed on while inside their vehicle, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Two people were shot and one was killed on while inside their vehicle, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Memphis Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a rape suspect.More >>
Memphis Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a rape suspect.More >>
WMC confirmed with DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco that the threat is being investigated.More >>
WMC confirmed with DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco that the threat is being investigated.More >>
A Mid-South native wrote the official Marvel Universe Black Panther novel.More >>
A Mid-South native wrote the official Marvel Universe Black Panther novel.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >>
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >>
Nathan Chen's dreams of Olympic gold were dashed when the American struggled through his short program, though teammates Vincent Zhou and Adam Rippon fared much better.More >>
Nathan Chen's dreams of Olympic gold were dashed when the American struggled through his short program, though teammates Vincent Zhou and Adam Rippon fared much better.More >>
A Broome High School student was arrested after a threat was made via social media, a school district spokesperson said Thursday.More >>
A Broome High School student was arrested after a threat was made via social media, a school district spokesperson said Thursday.More >>