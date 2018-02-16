Dog food pulled from stores after euthanasia drug found in food

Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.

J.M. Smucker Co. is voluntarily withdrawing several brands of dog food after a report from WJLA in Washington found traces of pentobarbital, a euthanasia drug, in the dog food.

The company said Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and animal nutrition specialists found trace amounts of the drug in the food, but not enough to threaten pets.

The dog food was not recalled, however. A withdrawal means the product has a minor violation that would not normally be subject to legal action from FDA.

The company said they withdrew the food because "they do not meet our quality specifications."

"Please know our internal investigation into this situation is ongoing. We take this very seriously and are extremely disappointed that pentobarbital was introduced to our supply chain. We have narrowed the focus of our investigation to a single supplier and a single, minor ingredient, used at one manufacturing facility. We will take the appropriate steps to ensure this does not occur again," the company said in a statement.

The following types of dog food are included in the withdrawal:

Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with T-Bone Flavor Chunks – UPC: 7910052541

Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Beef Strips – UPC: 7910052542

Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Lamb and Rice Chunks – UPC: 7910052543

Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Beef Chunks – UPC: 7910034417

Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Chicken Chunks – UPC: 7910034418

Gravy Train 13.2 oz. Chunks in Gravy Stew – UPC: 7910051933

Gravy Train 13.2 oz. Chicken, Beef & Liver Medley – UPC: 7910051934

Gravy Train 13.2 oz. Chunks in Gravy with Beef Chunks – UPC: 7910034417

Gravy Train 22 oz. with Chicken Chunks – UPC: 7910051645

Gravy Train 22 oz. with Beef Chunks – UPC: 7910051647

Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Burger Bacon Cheese and Turkey Bacon Vegetable Variety 12-Pack – UPC: 7910010377; 7910010378

Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Beef, Chicken, Vegetable, Meatball Pasta and Turkey Bacon Vegetable Variety Pack – UPC: 7910010382; 7910048367; 7910010378

Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Beef, Chicken, Vegetable, Burger Bacon Cheese and Beef Vegetable Variety Pack – UPC: 7910010380; 7910010377; 7910010375

Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Wet Variety Pack – UPC: 791001037; 7910048367

Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Chef’s Choice Bistro Tender Cuts with Real Beef & Vegetable in Gravy – UPC: 7910010375

Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Chef’s Choice Bistro Tender Cuts with Real Turkey, Bacon & Vegetable in Gravy – UPC: 7910010378

Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Chef’s Choice Homestyle Tender Slices with Real Beef, Chicken & Vegetables in Gravy – UPC: 7910010380

Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Select Cuts in Gravy with Beef & Bone Marrow – UPC: 7910071860

Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Select Cuts with Burgers & Cheese Bits – UPC: 7910050243

Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy with Smoky Turkey & Bacon – UPC: 7910050246

Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy with Beef & Chicken – UPC: 7910050247

Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy 3 in 1 Chicken, Beef & Liver – UPC: 7910050248

Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy Chunky Stew – UPC: 7910050249

Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Strips in Gravy with Chicken – UPC: 7910050244

Skippy 13.2 oz, Premium Chunks in Gravy with Beef – UPC: 7910050250

Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Strips in Gravy with Beef – UPC: 7910050245

Ol’ Roy 13.2 oz Turkey Bacon Strips – UPC: 8113117570

If you have any questions about the product, you can contact the company at 800-828-9980.

