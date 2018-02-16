Former MS officer faces 39 years for killing teen in DUI crash at bus stop

Jaheim Robertson, 13, died from his injuries after the accident. (Source: Polk Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

BARTOW, Fla. (AP) - A former law enforcement officer faces up to 39 years in prison for killing one child and injuring four others in a drunken hit-and-run crash at a Florida bus stop.

The Ledger reports that 49-year-old John Camfield pleaded no contest last week to DUI manslaughter and several other charges. His sentencing is scheduled for April 5.

Authorities say Camfield hit five Dundee Ridge Middle Academy students walking along the shoulder of a Poinciana road last April.

Deputies said Camfield’s car hit a 15-year-old, a 14-year-old, and 12-year-old. They were not seriously injured.

The car then hit two 13-year-olds who suffered life-threatening injuries, including spinal injuries, facial fractures, and head trauma. They were both airlifted to the hospital.

Witnesses say he tried to speed away but crashed into another vehicle.

Jaheim Robinson, 13, later died of his injuries.

Camfield's blood-alcohol level was measured at 0.175 percent after the crash. Florida law considers a driver impaired at 0.08 percent.

Before moving to Florida, Camfield worked for multiple law enforcement agencies in Mississippi, including Tunica County Sheriff's Office, Oxford Police Department, and Hernando Police Department.

Information from: The Ledger (Lakeland, Fla.), http://www.theledger.com

