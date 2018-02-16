How to cut costs on makeup

If you want keep looking good without the expense to your bank account, there are ways to save money at the makeup counter.

Young Finance 101 has some helpful tips to not break the bank on your makeup.

Sign up for store loyalty programs. Receive points for the cash you spend so you can save later. Stores like Sephora even give you a free item on your birthday when you sign up for their program. Shop at discount stores like TJ Maxx and Ross. These stores have high-end products for a lot less. Ask for free samples. Many stores hand out free samples for customers to try products out before they buy, so there's no need to spend money on makeup you don't like.

Click here for more tips.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.