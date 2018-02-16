12-year-old boy found safe after running from home - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

12-year-old boy found safe after running from home

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Kendrick Braxton (Source: MPD) Kendrick Braxton (Source: MPD)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department canceled a City Watch Alert for a 12-year-old boy they said ran from home.

Kendrick Braxton was last seen at his home on Eastwind Drive.

He was later found safe.

