12-year-old boy found safe after running from home

With the hugely popular film 'Black Panther' out in theaters this weekend, one Memphis Public Library is inviting children to create their own comics.More >>
With the hugely popular film 'Black Panther' out in theaters this weekend, one Memphis Public Library is inviting children to create their own comics.More >>
If you want keep looking good without the expense to your bank account, there are ways to save money at the makeup counter.More >>
If you want keep looking good without the expense to your bank account, there are ways to save money at the makeup counter.More >>
A former law enforcement officer faces up to 39 years in prison for killing one child and injuring four others in a drunken hit-and-run crash at a Florida bus stop.More >>
A former law enforcement officer faces up to 39 years in prison for killing one child and injuring four others in a drunken hit-and-run crash at a Florida bus stop.More >>
Mississippi has filed its appeal of the NCAA committee on infractions' decision to ban the football program from the postseason in 2018, limit unofficial recruiting visits and cite the school for lack...More >>
Mississippi has filed its appeal of the NCAA committee on infractions' decision to ban the football program from the postseason in 2018, limit unofficial recruiting visits and cite the school for lack institutional...More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
Wednesday's shooting was the 17th incident of gunfire at a U.S. school this year.More >>
Wednesday's shooting was the 17th incident of gunfire at a U.S. school this year.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >>
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >>
Hundreds attend a candlelight vigil Thursday for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, FL.More >>
Hundreds attend a candlelight vigil Thursday for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, FL.More >>
A Broome High School student was arrested after a threat was made via social media, a school district spokesperson said Thursday.More >>
A Broome High School student was arrested after a threat was made via social media, a school district spokesperson said Thursday.More >>
High school shooting that claimed 17 lives plunges Florida city into mourning.More >>
High school shooting that claimed 17 lives plunges Florida city into mourning.More >>
Banks getting credit for lending to white homebuyers under law designed to aid poor communities.More >>
Banks getting credit for lending to white homebuyers under law designed to aid poor communities.More >>
A football coach who also worked as a security guard is among the dead in a school shooting that claimed 17 lives in Parkland, Florida.More >>
A football coach who also worked as a security guard is among the dead in a school shooting that claimed 17 lives in Parkland, Florida.More >>