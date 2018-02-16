Create your own comics at the East Shelby Library

With the hugely popular film 'Black Panther' out in theaters this weekend, one Memphis Public Library is inviting children to create their own comics.

The Comicker's Club is a free class that teaches children and teens ages 9 - 14 to write and draw comics.

For the next 2 Saturdays in February and the first four Saturdays in March, from 3 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., the East Shelby Library will host club members who share a love for manga and graphic novels and their favorite comics.

The library has invited writer and artist Kazu Kibuishi of the bestselling Amulet graphic novel series to speak with members on March 24, 2018.

For more information, call 901-415-2767.

