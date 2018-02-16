Man stabbed after finding missing dog; phone, dog stolen

Two men are in jail, accused of robbing a man who stopped to look for his lost dog.

The victim spotted his dog in the area of Walnut Grove and Germantown roads.

While the man was calling for his animal, three men got out of a BMW, stabbed him in the arm, and stole his phone and the dog, according to Memphis Police Department.

Richard Rier and Steven Duggan are both charged with aggravated robbery.

