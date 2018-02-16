Monday at 6: Licensed to pill - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Monday at 6: Licensed to pill

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(WMC) -

A Raycom Media investigation uncovered a list of nearly 200 doctors prescribing millions of opioids every day.

This investigation hits so close to home you'll want to see if your doctor is on the list. Watch WMC Action News 5 on Monday at 6, as we expose the worst opioid prescribing offenders.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly