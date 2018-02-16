Food Network touts Muddy's as best cake in Tennessee

Food Network touts Muddy's Bake Shop as owning the best cake in Tennessee.
Food Network released its list of best cakes in every state, with the Pucker Up Cake from Muddy's getting a feature.
The cake is made with real lemons in both the batter and frosting, which makes the cake tender and a bright citrus flavor.
Muddy's was of course excited to be featured:
WOW!! We are SO HONORED to rep Tennessee in this @FoodNetwork article! ?? We're in delicious company for sure!!— Muddy's Bake Shop (@muddysbakeshop) February 16, 2018
50 States of Cakes: https://t.co/vwvypzNosL pic.twitter.com/Iwzhx3ZfhS
Click here to see the full list.
WMC Action News 5 is dedicated to covering all news in the Mid-South. In an effort to celebrate the good news in our community, we've partnered with Memphis 100--a group that creates unique bite-sized stories from the Bluff City, told in exactly 100- word narratives or 100-second videos.
Click here to learn more about Memphis 100 and to start receiving free good news every other week!
