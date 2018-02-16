Food Network touts Muddy's as best cake in Tennessee

Food Network touts Muddy's Bake Shop as owning the best cake in Tennessee.

Food Network released its list of best cakes in every state, with the Pucker Up Cake from Muddy's getting a feature.

The cake is made with real lemons in both the batter and frosting, which makes the cake tender and a bright citrus flavor.

Muddy's was of course excited to be featured:

WOW!! We are SO HONORED to rep Tennessee in this @FoodNetwork article! ?? We're in delicious company for sure!!



50 States of Cakes: https://t.co/vwvypzNosL pic.twitter.com/Iwzhx3ZfhS — Muddy's Bake Shop (@muddysbakeshop) February 16, 2018

Click here to see the full list.

