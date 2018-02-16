Mid-South cakes named best on Food Network list

Food Network has named two cakes from the Mid-South on its list of best cakes in the state.

The Pucker Up Cake from Memphis-based Muddy's Bake Shop was named best in Tennessee, and the Cinnamon Pecan Coffee Cake at Billie's Pecans in Crenshaw was named best in Mississippi.

The Pucker Up Cake is made with real lemons in both the batter and frosting, which makes the cake tender and a bright citrus flavor.

Muddy's was, of course, excited to be featured:

WOW!! We are SO HONORED to rep Tennessee in this @FoodNetwork article! ?? We're in delicious company for sure!!



50 States of Cakes: https://t.co/vwvypzNosL pic.twitter.com/Iwzhx3ZfhS — Muddy's Bake Shop (@muddysbakeshop) February 16, 2018

The Cinnamon Pecan Coffee Cake is made from scratch using a recipe passed down to Billie from her mother.

Billie's Pecans was also excited to be featured and posted it on their Facebook page.

Click here to see the full list.

WMC Action News 5 is dedicated to covering all news in the Mid-South. In an effort to celebrate the good news in our community, we've partnered with Memphis 100--a group that creates unique bite-sized stories from the Bluff City, told in exactly 100- word narratives or 100-second videos.

Click here to learn more about Memphis 100 and to start receiving free good news every other week!

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved