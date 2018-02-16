Mid-South cakes named best on Food Network list

Food Network has named two cakes from the Mid-South on its list of best cakes in the state.
The Pucker Up Cake from Memphis-based Muddy's Bake Shop was named best in Tennessee, and the Cinnamon Pecan Coffee Cake at Billie's Pecans in Crenshaw was named best in Mississippi.
The Pucker Up Cake is made with real lemons in both the batter and frosting, which makes the cake tender and a bright citrus flavor.
Muddy's was, of course, excited to be featured:
WOW!! We are SO HONORED to rep Tennessee in this @FoodNetwork article! ?? We're in delicious company for sure!!— Muddy's Bake Shop (@muddysbakeshop) February 16, 2018
50 States of Cakes: https://t.co/vwvypzNosL pic.twitter.com/Iwzhx3ZfhS
The Cinnamon Pecan Coffee Cake is made from scratch using a recipe passed down to Billie from her mother.
Billie's Pecans was also excited to be featured and posted it on their Facebook page.
Click here to see the full list.
WMC Action News 5 is dedicated to covering all news in the Mid-South. In an effort to celebrate the good news in our community, we've partnered with Memphis 100--a group that creates unique bite-sized stories from the Bluff City, told in exactly 100- word narratives or 100-second videos.
Click here to learn more about Memphis 100 and to start receiving free good news every other week!
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved
Two juveniles were arrested after a shooting threat was made at Center Hill Middle School, according to DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco.More >>
Two juveniles were arrested after a shooting threat was made at Center Hill Middle School, according to DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco.More >>
Food Network has named two cakes from the Mid-South on its list of best cakes in the state.More >>
Food Network has named two cakes from the Mid-South on its list of best cakes in the state.More >>
Shelby County could lose 8 million dollars in federal funding that sends more than 1,000 students to pre-K.More >>
Shelby County could lose 8 million dollars in federal funding that sends more than 1,000 students to pre-K.More >>
A Raycom Media investigation uncovered a list of nearly 200 doctors prescribing millions of opioids every day.More >>
A Raycom Media investigation uncovered a list of nearly 200 doctors prescribing millions of opioids every day.More >>
With former Grizzlies star Tony Allen playing elsewhere, Memphis International Airport is in need of a new spokesperson.More >>
With former Grizzlies star Tony Allen playing elsewhere, Memphis International Airport is in need of a new spokesperson.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
The 15-year-old took bullets to the back and both legs, but the 20 classmates he was protecting survived uninjured.More >>
The 15-year-old took bullets to the back and both legs, but the 20 classmates he was protecting survived uninjured.More >>
Saundra Adams’ jaw dropped as she listened to Rae Carruth’s voice echo out from a laptop in the backseat of a WBTV live truck in north Charlotte.More >>
Saundra Adams’ jaw dropped as she listened to Rae Carruth’s voice echo out from a laptop in the backseat of a WBTV live truck in north Charlotte.More >>
Police say a Sunday school teacher at St. Paul Zion church was robbed by the pastor of that church and his family while teaching her class on Sunday.More >>
Police say a Sunday school teacher at St. Paul Zion church was robbed by the pastor of that church and his family while teaching her class on Sunday.More >>
Fergie's rendition of the national anthem left the NBA All-Star players and fans confused and amused on Sunday night.More >>
Fergie's rendition of the national anthem left the NBA All-Star players and fans confused and amused on Sunday night.More >>
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has investigated two threats made at two area schools that resulted in the arrest of two teens.More >>
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has investigated two threats made at two area schools that resulted in the arrest of two teens.More >>
The three victims in a fatal crash involving multiple cars in Brunswick County Friday night have been identified.More >>
The three victims in a fatal crash involving multiple cars in Brunswick County Friday night have been identified.More >>
The character is not a virus or malicious hack, but rather a simple and confounding bug.More >>
The character is not a virus or malicious hack, but rather a simple and confounding bug.More >>
A group of six Republican lawmakers are looking to redefine marriage even after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld same-sex marriage in a landmark June 2015 ruling.More >>
A group of six Republican lawmakers are looking to redefine marriage even after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld same-sex marriage in a landmark June 2015 ruling.More >>
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a man is charged with murder in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend.More >>
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a man is charged with murder in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend.More >>