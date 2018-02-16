Black Panther stunt woman ran track at UofM

A Mid-South native wrote the official Marvel Universe Black Panther novel--Black Panther: Who Is The Black Panther?

One member of the special forces for the fictional African nation of Wakanda calls Memphis one of her homes.

Carrie Bernans is credited as a stunt performer in Black Panther. She gets screen time as a Dora Milije--the name of the all women special forces that protects Wakanda.

Bernans grew up in a single parent home. Her mother was just a teen when she gave birth to Bernans. They moved around a lot, living in Central America, Virginia, and other states on the East Coast.

Bernans grew up hoping to become an Olympian. She ran track at University of Memphis, but an injury forced her to re-evaluate her Olympic goals.

She then began studying abroad, learning martial arts, body movement, and theatre.

She moved to Los Angeles in 2016. In her short career she's already appeared in Marvel's Luke Cage and Marvel's Black Panther.

Bernans is not the only connection Memphis has to Black Panther. The man who Marvel got to write a novel to accompany the movie grew up in Orange Mound.

