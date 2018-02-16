Oxford teacher killed in suspected DUI crash

An Oxford Intermediate School teacher was killed in a suspected DUI crash on I-22, according to NBC affiliate WTVA.

The crash happened Thursday night in Itawamba County.

Sherry Buford, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene. Four other passengers in her car were injured in the crash--two with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said Joesph Britt, 35, hit Buford's SUV head-on. They believe Britt may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Britt was also injured in the crash. It's unknown what, if any, charges he could face at this time.

