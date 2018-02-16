Memphis Fire Department graduates new firefighters - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis Fire Department graduates new firefighters

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
New graduates take the pledge (Source: MFD's Facebook) New graduates take the pledge (Source: MFD's Facebook)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Fire Department now has 36 new members!

The department held a graduation ceremony Thursday at the Chester Anderson Training Center to welcome aboard the new firefighters after several weeks of training.

The new firefighters read the pledge to duty oath and received their badges.

Check out their graduation photos in the post below.

