Applications ready for tuition-free schools

Applications are now being accepted for Tennessee adults who want to enroll tuition-free this fall at a community college or technical college.

The governor's office says Tennessee Reconnect applications can be completed online.

To be eligible, a student can't have an associate or bachelor's degree, must be a Tennessee resident for at least one year and must be determined an independent student on the FAFSA.

For more information, click here.

