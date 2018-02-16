5 Great Things: Mid-South connection to Black Panther movie, St. Jude great place to work

As always, the a lot of great things happened in the Mid-South this week! These are five of my favorites:

Mid-South siblings travel to S. Korea to cheer on Team USA

Brother and sister Sloan and Rebecca Regen, who grew up in Tipton County, traveled to PyeongChang, South Korea to take in the Winter Olympics.

Students pamper cancer patients for Valentine's Day

Students at Trezevant Career Technology Center gave some much-appreciated spa treatments and lunch on Valentine's Day with their Pamper Me Pink event.

Black Panther author grew up in Memphis

Jesse J. Holland, born in Holly Springs, Mississippi and raised in Memphis, wrote the official Marvel Universe Black Panther novel--Black Panther: Who Is The Black Panther?, which was adapted into the wildly popular Black Panther film now in theaters.

South Memphis teen organize community bike ride

The Big Jump Teen Ambassadors are organizing a free community bike ride in March. They are hoping the South Memphis Glide Ride through their neighborhood will show how improving bicycle facilities and connectivity helps improve the community.

St. Jude named of one best companies to work for

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital was named one of Fortune Magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For for 2018. This marks the eighth year the Memphis hospital has made the list.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.