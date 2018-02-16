How law enforcement monitors threatening social media messages

Federal Bureau of Investigation agents revealed Friday that someone who knew the Florida school shooter called a tip line weeks before the massacre to complain about him.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions ordered an immediate review of the FBI's mistake and of the protocols for responding to tips.

According to the statement, someone close to Cruz called the FBI's public tip line on January 5 with information on Cruz's "gun ownership, desire to kill people, erratic behavior, and disturbing social media posts."

Facebook said it constantly monitors members' posts using a combination of technology, reports from other users, and human review to remove any violating content.

Any content that praises or supports the shooter or the horrific act is deleted immediately.

Facebook also reviews all reports of threatening language to identify serious threats of harm to public and personal safety.

Credible threats are forwarded to law enforcement.

The social media giant also uses artificial intelligence to recognize patterns and identify signals in posts and videos highly correlated with self-injury or suicide risks.

Facebook's reviewers playing a crucial role in making Facebook safe and potentially foiling future tragedies

The FBI also reviewed a troubling comment left on a Mississippi man's YouTube channel possibly made by Cruz, although federal investigators haven't been able to identify the person behind it.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.