Shelby County to host shooter awareness training

The Shelby County Office of Preparedness is set to host active shooter awareness training in light of the tragedy in Florida.

Director Dale Lane said active shooter events can occur anywhere, and your best defense is to have a plan.

Two classes for the general public will be held on Saturday, March 3.

One class will be at 9:30 a.m. and a second class will be at 1:30 p.m. at the Emergency Operations Center.

